Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special meeting at the district central office, 4100 Camden Road, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Social distancing and masks will be utilized. Hand sanitizer will be available, according to a news release.
Watson Chapel School Board will hold a special meeting at the district central office, 4100 Camden Road, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Social distancing and masks will be utilized. Hand sanitizer will be available, according to a news release.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.