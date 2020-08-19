The city of Pine Bluff will host a city-wide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19. Volunteers should meet at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, at 8 a.m. to select cleanup sites and collect supplies, according to a news release.

Volunteers will be removing litter from roadsides and public spaces throughout the city. To travel to community cleanup sites, volunteers will need to provide their own transportation. This cleanup is a part of the city’s ongoing effort to beautify Pine Bluff and improve the quality of life, according to the release.

Precautions against COVID-19 will be implemented, such as social distancing. Masks requirements will adhere to state directives. Details: mayor’s office, 870-730-2004.