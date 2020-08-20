Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to accurately reflect the number of homicide deaths in 2018 and number of violent incidents in the city.

Fort Smith has exceeded the past several years in number of homicides and violent deaths that could possibly be ruled as such.

The city has had seven such incidents in 2020, outpacing 2018 and 2019 in number of such incidents. This year has also eclipsed 2019 for number of people who have died in these incidents at eight.

The Times Record has compiled a list of homicides and violent deaths that could be ruled homicides, starting with the latest and dating back to the beginning of the year.

Aug. 17, apartments on Johnson Street

Fort Smith police late Monday responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on Johnson Street and found a man with injuries. The man later died of his injuries at an area hospital, according to a Police Department news release.

Aug. 4, West Apartments

A man was shot to death early Aug. 4 at West Apartments after he was locked out of an apartment unit. Police have determined the man was shot after he forced his way into the unit.

July 28, Mechanic Shop in 3100 block of Midland Boulevard

Dustin Underwood of Muskogee died after he was found shot in the head the morning of July 28 at a mechanic shop in the 3100 block of Midland Boulevard. He was found holding an AR-15 with two other men with gunshot wounds nearby.

Police have arrested Christie Yandell of DeQueen and Johnny Dailey of Poteau on felony hindering apprehension or prosecution warrants in connection with the incident.

June 2, Pike Place Apartments

Alexis Frankel of Pompano Beach, Fla. turned himself in on June 16 on warrants for manslaughter, first-degree battery and two counts of armed robbery in the June 2 death of Wright Sando at Pike Place Apartments.

A Fort Smith police detective discharged his weapon during the investigation and struck another detective in the hand and chest. Both detectives were back at work after their standard 72-hour administrative leave.

May 21, North 12th and G streets

Christopher Duren of Fort Smith has been charged with first-degree murder after police found the body of Eric Reed inside a residence. Duren allegedly found his girlfriend at a store and acted nervous after killing Reed.

March 15, 400 block of North 12th Street

Marion Ray Brown and Mark Trenton Williams were arrested on first-degree murder warrants after police on March 15 found two bodies inside a vacant Fort Smith house in the 400 block of North 12th Street. Detectives determined Brown and Williams as suspects after interviewing all people known to have been in or at the residence.

Jan. 8, 3000 block of Bluff Avenue

Richard Flanagan reportedly entered a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue, demanded drugs and shot a small handgun. He was allegedly stabbed multiple times by someone inside the residence and later died from his wounds.

The Times Record reached out to the Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if Flanagan’s death was ruled justified.