Two Division of Correction inmates undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms were pronounced dead Friday, Aug. 21, at hospitals, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

A Wrightsville Hawkins Center inmate was pronounced deceased at Baptist Medical at North Little Rock. The inmate was in their late 70s and serving a sentence for rape. A Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate was pronounced deceased at CHI St. Vincent – Hot Springs. He was in his early 50s and serving a sentence for rape.

The two were the latest reported COVID-19 related deaths of state prisoners.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, a female inmate from the Wrightsville Hawkins Center at Wrightsville was pronounced dead at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms. The woman was in her late 30s and serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, an inmate was pronounced deceased at CHI St. Vincent – Hot Springs. The inmate from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit at Malvern was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for criminal attempt at murder in the first degree.

These two were among several who died at area hospitals during the pandemic, according to the Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, an inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Medical Center at Little Rock. The Ouachita River unit inmate was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping, according to a news release.

On Friday, Aug. 7, a Division of Correction inmate was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital at Benton, where he was also being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms. The man from Ouachita River unit was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for rape.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, an inmate from the Ouachita River unit was pronounced deceased at CHI St. Vincent – Hot Springs. The man was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. He was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for possession of firearms.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, another inmate was pronounced deceased at Saline Memorial. The Ouachita River unit inmate was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault.

Other inmates have also died recently with COVID-19 related symptoms, according to news releases.

On Friday, July 31, an inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County at Malvern. The Ouachita River unit inmate was in his mid-50s and serving a sentence for rape.

On Wednesday, July 29, two men from the Ouachita River unit died. One inmate was pronounced deceased at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock. He was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for a drug related offense. The other inmate was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital. He was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping.

On Friday, July 24, an inmate from the Ouachita River unit was pronounced dead at CHI St. Vincent — Hot Springs. The man was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for sexual assault. An inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys was also pronounced deceased at Baptist Health – North Little Rock. The man was in his late 40s and serving a sentence for residential burglary, according to news releases.

On Wednesday, July 15, an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at Jonesboro. The man was in his mid-70s and serving a sentence for first-degree battery.

On Thursday, July 16, an inmate from the Ouachita River unit died at Baptist Medical Center at Little Rock. The man was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for residential burglary.

On Monday, July 13, a prisoner of the Ouachita River unit died at Saline Memorial Hospital. The man was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder.

On Sunday, July 12, an inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist. The man was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, according to the release.

The Department of Corrections didn’t release names of either inmate.