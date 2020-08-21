The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted the boil water order for the city of Altheimer. The boil water order issued Aug. 13 was due to tank maintenance, according to a news release.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of storage tank maintenance, according to a news release.

“Bacteriological samples taken on Wednesday, Aug. 19, were found to be free of bacterial contamination and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system. The water is therefore considered ‘safe’ for human consumption and the ‘boil water’ notice is hereby lifted,” according to the release.