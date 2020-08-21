A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer is a trained community member appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children during a dependency case.

CASA of the Tri-Peaks is a non-profit organization covering the 15th Judicial District – Logan, Scott, Yell and Conway counties. We are always looking for caring and professional-minded volunteers. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life with a variety of educational and ethnic backgrounds. Prospective volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, undergo local, state, and federal background checks and are provided with initial in-depth training and on-going continued education.

Why are CASA volunteers needed?

· CASA volunteers provide a voice to make sure the child’s best interests are represented

· CASA volunteers help ensure vital and timely services are provided to the child

· The child has a consistent, caring person throughout the process with a CASA volunteer

· CASA’s help ensure the children do not “fall through the cracks” of the system

There is such a great need for CASA volunteers to advocate for children. As of August 2020, there were 99 abused and/or neglected children in foster care in Logan County. CASA volunteers act as the “eyes and ears” of the judge. They provide the Court and interested parties with a report after carefully researching all aspects of the case and interviewing all involved parties to assist the Court in making the most sound and informed decisions possible.

CASA volunteers are people like you - teachers, business people, college students, homemakers, retirees and grandparents. CASA volunteers want to make certain the voices of abused and neglected children are heard. Please consider becoming an advocate for children in your community.

Training classes are now offered online. For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer or if you would like to make a donation to our organization, please contact CASA of the Tri-Peaks office in Booneville at (479) 675-2641 or send e-mail to: casatripeaks15@centurytel.net. Visit our website at: www.casaofthetripeaks.org; or Facebook: Casa-of-the-Tri-Peaks.