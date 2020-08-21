Ken J Salon & Spa, 4210 W. 28th Ave., hosts a ribbon-cutting at their new location Aug. 15. The Redcoats from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce participated in the ceremony. Special to The Commercial
