McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the high school library in a remote Zoom session, according to a news release.

The board will address the District Plans for 2020-2021 including Ready for LearningPlans, Support Plan, District Communication Plan and Dyslexia Procedural Plan.

The agenda also includes the district policies manual revisions, personal protective equipment (PPE), financial statement and executive session. Details: McGehee School District, 870-222-3670.