The Pine Bluff School District will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2020-2021 school year allowing its students to eat free.

Regardless of eligibility, students can eat free under the CEP program, according to a news release.

The CEP allows the district to provide free meals for all students at Forrest Park Pre-K, Broadmoor Elementary School, Thirty-Fourth Elementary School, Southwood Elementary School, Jack Robey Junior High School and Pine Bluff High School due to being participants in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

CEP is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Special Assistance Certificate and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision, according to the release.

Federal reimbursement for meals is based on the Identified Student Percentage (ISP) established by the district. The information used to establish the ISP will be made available only to state and federal official review.

All adults (visitors, teachers, support staff members, and administrators) of the district must pay the full cost of the meals which is $2 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

In accordance with federal law and the USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution won’t discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs, according to the release.

