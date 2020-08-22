Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2020 wrapped up the year with a commencement ceremony on Thursday, August 11, at Pine Bluff Country Club. The class is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber thanked Southeast Arkansas College President Steven Bloomberg for speaking to the graduates about his views on leadership and awarding each of the graduates with a scholarship for one free class at SEARK, according to the Chamber newsletter.

“The Pine Bluff Chamber’s Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program was designed for young people who aspire to make a difference in our community,” a spokesman said. “It is an issues-oriented program that broadens participants’ perspectives, examines community issues, expands opportunities to develop friendships from area schools, develops and strengthens leadership skills, and motivates the students to excel in academic studies.”

In January, the chamber announced members of the 2020 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class including Conner Capps - White Hall High School; Aaliyah Handy - Watson Chapel High School; Trenton Harris - Pine Bluff High School; Alyssa Pennington - White Hall; Leah Randle - White Hall; Maddison Stover - Woodlawn High School; Tyra Walker - Mount St. Mary Academy; Abbie Walls - White Hall; and Brentlee Wilkins - Woodlawn.

The Chamber will begin accepting nominations for the 2021 class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff starting in October.