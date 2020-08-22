Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday spoke plainly when emphasizing the importance of continued social distancing considering a statewide COVID-19 case spike.

Hutchinson during his daily COVID-19 update Friday said group gatherings "that go on in the routine of life" are not a good idea for preventing the spread of the virus in the state. He made this statement after reporting an 887-case increase and record 22 deaths in the previous 24 hours, causing a rolling average uptick throughout the entire state.

"That is not smart, it is not good, and that leads to cases and it leads to deaths," Hutchinson said of gatherings.

The case increase was the largest seen in the state in two weeks. While Hutchinson noted an increase in testing throughout the state and many inmates in state prisons who tested positive, he still discouraged group gatherings.

Hutchinson said people should use discretion when attending events and take into consideration if they know everyone who will be there and if anyone will be from out of state. Furthermore, Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said people in settings such as neighborhood and family gatherings should still practice social distancing and mask wearing.

The mask wearing needs to be practiced by everyone if these gatherings are going to be held, Hutchinson said.

"You might go in and set a good example in wearing a mask, but if someone else doesn’t wear a mask, that doesn’t help a whole lot," he added.

Romero at the briefing also said people who test negative after potential exposure must still quarantine for 14 days, noting that symptoms could show at any time two weeks after exposure.

The case spike was punctuated by the fact that public schools throughout Arkansas open Monday, which drew several questions of concern at the daily briefing. State officials on Thursday released a map of school districts throughout the state classified into five threat level categories based on the number of people per 10,000 in their geographic boundaries who have tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days.

Hutchinson said the people who live in the school districts that have the highest threat level — with 50 or more people per 10,000 who have tested positive, including Booneville — need to do "do more." He said school activities would have to cease otherwise.

"That takes community support to make that happen," he said.

Hutchinson also said people in social gatherings should follow guidelines put in place by schools across the state, which have mandated mask wearing to teachers and students alike.

"If you go to a different social gathering, is not the same logic applied to that gathering?" he said.