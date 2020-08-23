The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating the shooting of seven people about 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, but no one was killed, according to a news release.

The shooting happened at 2901 W. 28th Ave. and resulted in seven people being shot. In addition to the victims, several vehicles, a Citgo gas station, and Wendy’s restaurant were also hit with bullets. There were no fatalities and the condition and severity of the injured were unknown at the time of this release.

According to a witness, there was a large crowd on the gas station parking lot. The witness heard a lot of yelling followed by gunshots.

There is no motive or suspect information at the time of this release. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.