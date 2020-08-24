UPDATE: As of 8:36 p.m. on Monday, Woods Elementary was cleared by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) for all students to return to school on Tuesday.

Fort Smith Public Schools sent the following press release Wednesday concerning a COVID-19 breach at Woods Elementary:

"We learned today that a person who has been at Woods Elementary School in the last few days has tested positive for COVID-19. Guided by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), we have notified potential close contacts. Impacted areas of the building will be cleaned as a precaution. The ADH advises that currently there are no further steps others need to take. Instead, we share this information with you to keep an open line of communication, and so that you may monitor for symptoms."