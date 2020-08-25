Two people have been killed in two separate vehicle accidents in Jefferson County this week, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Lorandall Carter, 39, of Pine Bluff, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 63 North near Paper Mill Road at 4:40 a.m. Victoria Lynn Severns, 25, of Pine Bluff, was injured in the crash, according to the report.

On Monday, Aug. 24, Ingrid Rochelle Chism, 48, of Dermott, was identified as the victim in the fatal wreck at 4:01 a.m. on Interstate 530 North at milemarker 28. Dominikue Lamont Harris, 32, of Little Rock, and a minor were hurt in this crash.

In Tuesday’s accident, State Police reported that Severns was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler northbound on U.S. 63 near Paper Mill Road and Carter was driving a 2005 Lexus ES south on the same roadway.

According to the State Police, Severns’ vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Lexus. The Lexus left the roadway and the Wrangler overturned. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher at 6:08 a.m. Tuesday.

Severns was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. The weather was clear and roadway was dry, the report said.

In the Monday accident, State Police reported that Chism died in a one-vehicle accident. She was driving a 2000 Nissan north on I-530 at milemarker 28. Chism’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on the roadside. Passengers Harris and a minor were taken to JRMC and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The weather was clear and road condition was dry, according to the report.