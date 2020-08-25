Arkansas Blood Institute issued an urgent need for healthy adults to donate blood and help neighboring states facing tropical weather.

“Arkansas Blood Institute has been called upon to support the life-saving blood supply for blood centers in the path of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, expected to make landfall over the next few days and prompting emergency declarations in Texas and Louisiana,” according to a news release.

Blood donors are urged to give at their nearest donor center or mobile blood drive, to ensure that the institute can assist in this weather emergency as well as provide the blood necessary for patients in local hospitals.

“We are part of a nationwide network of blood centers, and Arkansas Blood Institute stands ready to help our neighbors in need,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and chief executive officer of the institute. “Arkansans know the threat of severe weather all too well – and we know we can depend on our generous donors to make sure blood is available during this time of crisis.”

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is required. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made available post-donation,” according to the release.

Arkansas Blood Institute depends on 1,200 donors per day to support the inventory needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. For details, visit arkbi.org or call 877-340-8777.