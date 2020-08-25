The Ivy Center for Education announces its September Zoom workshops.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 6-7 p.m., ICE “Future Medical Professionals” will meet with Renisha Ward, HBCU education coordinator at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Students in 7-12th grades who are interested in careers in medicine are encouraged to attend. Club Scrub will accept the first 25 students who enroll. At the end of the program in April 2021, participants will receive their white coats and stethoscopes, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 — 6-7 p.m., ICE Future Engineers will meet with Sederick Rice, PhD, at UAPB. Students in 7-12th grades looking to prepare for futures in the field of engineering are encouraged to enroll.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 — 6-7 p.m., UAPB Recruitment/Scholarships. The session will be presented by Constance Castle. Students in 10-12th grades are encouraged to participate. Castle will share scholarship information and programs offered at UAPB. From 6:30-7 p.m., math tutorials will be offered by Karl Walker, PhD, at UAPB, for students in 7-12th grades. Walker will help those who need extra help with mathematics.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 — 6-7 p.m., Resume Building/Essay Writing/Career Development Workshops will be presented by Janelle Cofey, Rebecca Newby and Cephoni Jackson. Students in 7-12th grades will get extra help with their writing skills and career development.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 6-7 p.m., Suicide Prevention/Mental Health Workshop. Kymara Seals along with mental health professionals will facilitate a discussion on mental health which will help students understand that suicide is preventable. They will share needed information to help scholars and parents understand that there is help.

To participate in the Zoom workshops, enter meeting ID: 85682964187 and Passcode: 351061 or go to the Ivy Center for Education Facebook page and click on the link.