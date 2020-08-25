The National Trends and Services (NTS) facet of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a Voting Call to Action webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

The Zoom webinar will include information on registering to vote, voter rights, obtaining absentee ballots, and strategies for mobilizing voters, according to a news release.

This webinar is in partnership with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, the Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, and the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP.

Kymara H. Seals, policy director at the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, will serve as moderator. The invited speakers are Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, District 25 State Sen. Stephanie Flowers, Wanda V. Neal, president of the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch; and Sederick C. Rice, Ph.D, associate professor at UAPB.

“The goal of this webinar is to educate and prepare the local community to exercise their right to vote in the November General Election,” a spokesman said in the news release.

All are invited to attend the free Zoom webinar using the following information: https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/92786478978?pwd=MXRsdjEzYkZLSWlWWkZYelZvNW8rZz09. Webinar ID: 927 8647 8978 and Passcode: 880897 or Dial-In: US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799.

The Links is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry, according to the news release.

The Pine Bluff Chapter, chartered in 1969, places a major emphasis on community engagement and education through Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services programs and projects.

S. Yvonne Blevins is the chapter president. For details on the Voting Call to Action webinar, contact NTS Co-Chairs Kelly D. Bryant or Trammell Howell, by emailing PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.