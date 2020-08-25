Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington, participating with the 400 Years of African American History Commission (400 YAAHC) and other municipal leaders across America, issued a proclamation.

The proclamation from Pine Bluff supports “Writing A New History,” according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

Writing A New History is a strategy used to encompass the broad range of work achieved during the 400 YAAHC federal appointment January 2018-June 2021. Writing A New History theme is a reflection of the commission’s desire to see a sustained commitment throughout all systems of the nation to attain positive change, according to the release.

“Pine Bluff has five of the 400 public schools across the country designated as institutional ambassadors of African American history by the Commission, during the academic year, 2020-2021,” Turner said.

A template was provided by the commission to conduct local conversations on African American history by utilizing the “Writing A New History” conducted at ambassador schools. Participants are Watson Chapel, Pine Bluff and Dollarway school districts, and Pine Bluff Lighthouse Public Charter School, he said.

Details: The Rev. Jesse Turner, 870-730-1131.