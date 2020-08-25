Two additional counties were added to the federal disaster declaration from severe storms and straight-line winds April, 12 (Easter Sunday). The addition authorizes public assistance funding only, according to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM.)

Public assistance allows for eligible entities to request assistance with costs related to recovery such as debris removal, emergency protective measures and the restoration of public infrastructure. The two new counties are Monroe and Phillips. Previously designated counties were Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln and Ouachita.

Eligible applicants could include state and local government and certain private non-profit organizations. Potential applicants can contact the ADEM Recovery Branch at recoverybranch@adem.arkansas.gov.