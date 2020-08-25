Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC), parent company of Simmons Bank, will conduct a live conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. The purpose is to provide a mid-quarter update on Simmons Bank’s COVID-19 loan modification program, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Those interested can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 6854494. The call will also be available via live webcast or in recorded version on the company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com under “Investor Relations.” The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call, according to the release.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered at Pine Bluff, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30.