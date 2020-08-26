Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant was apparently dismissed from his duties Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Pine Bluff Mayor's office late Wednesday morning.

In a tense and short statement, attributed to Mayor Shirley Washington, it says:

"As of this morning, August 26, 2020, Mr. Kelvin Sergeant will no longer serve as Pine Bluff Police Chief. The city appreciates his service to the community, and wishes him well on future endeavors. Assistant Chief Ricky L. Whitemore will oversee the daily operations of the police department until an interim chief is appointed. Ensuring the safety of Pine Bluff is among the city’s greatest priorities and responsibilities. Under new leadership, the department will work diligently to fulfill this critical objective."

The Pine Bluff Commercial will have more on this story as it develops.