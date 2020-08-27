During Tuesday night’s Fort Smith Board of Director’s study session, local animal shelter Kitties and Kanines gave an update a little over a year after opening. The shelter stated that they have seen more than 1,600 animals come through their facility, all of which received microchips.

In 2019, the city awarded a contract to the shelter in the amount of $400,000 in an effort to get stray animals off the streets of Fort Smith.

The shelter has been working with Kitties and Kanines Clinic to get animals spayed and neutered in accordance with Arkansas law that requires animals to be fixed in order to be adopted. At the beginning of July, the clinic lost their veterinarian and was no longer able to conduct spaying and neutering.

The shelter has been transporting animals to other locations around the country so that they can be fixed and then adopted. However, the clinic is in negotiations to hire a new veterinarian so that the shelter does not have to transfer the animals and lose money.

According to Kitties and Kanines, the clinic has never gone this long without a veterinarian and they are hoping to get that position filled as soon as possible.

The shelter reported more than $273,000 in adoption fees and donations on top of the $400,000 from the city.

The money from the city contributed to Kitties and Kanines went towards building a new clinic, but the shelter itself decided to hold off on building their own facility until they saved money and do not have to borrow funds to complete that project.

The shelter has seen approximately 150 animals per month in and out of their doors and is actively working with Fort Smith Animal Control to microchip all animals and reduce the number of stray animals around the city.