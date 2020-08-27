One of Mercy Hospital Booneville’s main doctors says any assistance to keep area COVID-19 patients close to home is welcome.

Dr. Syed Hamid said services like ICU bed space and telehealth would help keep area COVID-19 patients from being transferred to larger hospitals with more services. His comments come after United States Sen. John Boozman said federal officials are looking at increased legislation to support hospitals.

Booneville had seen an outbreak at their Human Development Center. The center at one point reported 66 active cases between staff and clients, at least six of whom required hospitalization.

The city’s zip code area as of Aug. 17 had 50-99 cases per 10,000 residents, according to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement records.

Hamid said Mercy Booneville had to transfer a couple of COVID-19 patients to other facilities like Mercy Fort Smith. This was especially the case when patients needed ICU care because they didn’t respond to treatments at the Booneville location.

The Booneville hospital has especially experienced challenges moving patients from acute care management to the swing bed system, which allows patients to still receive acute management services outside the classification.

"Anything that can help ease those steps would help keep me these patients here. In the end, it’s a win-win for everybody," Hamid said. "These patients who are from the community and of being in a local hospital are happy. They don’t want to go to a hospital in Fort Smith unless it’s necessary."

Hamid also said he would like to see telehealth expanded at the Booneville hospital. This would help him bring in services from specialists like cardiologists and pulmonologists to the hospital.

"If you’ve got a very sick COVID patient who is not sick enough to be in the ICU, if I have access to a pulmonologist who can just come in and assess something that would be beneficial for the patients," he said.

Hamid said the hospital would benefit from telehealth beyond the pandemic.

"We’ve had discussions with Mercy, and they’re looking into it. But again, there’s a lot of paperwork involved. It’s not an easy thing to do, it’s going to take time, but I think we’ll get there," he said.