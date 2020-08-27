The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management activated to Level I (full activation) Aug. 27 in response to Hurricane/Tropical Storm Laura. According to a news release issued around 5:30 p.m., the following damages were reported to ADEM:

Bradley County – Three homes and 70 utilities were damaged.

Calhoun County – One home and one utility sustained damage. At least one road was closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Drew County – Downed trees forced at least one road closure.

Hot Spring County – Multiple roads closed due to downed trees.

Lafayette County – Downed power lines forced at least one road closure.

Lee County – At least one road was washed out due to rain.

Ouachita County – County sustained widespread damage primarily from fallen trees. One home was damaged. Multiple power lines down across the county.

Saline County – High water levels forced at least one road closure.

More information will be made available as it is received.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is the state’s homeland security and preparedness agency. Details: ADEM at www.adem.arkansas.gov or 501-683-6700.