Three Arkansas State Police driver license examiners were terminated Aug. 26 from state employment for failure to follow procedures and statutory practices in administering driver license examinations.

The employees were classified as civilian employees and had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Driver License Testing Office at Jonesboro. The former employees are not commissioned state troopers, according to a news release.

The facts which formed the basis for terminating the employees are now part of an on-going investigation being led by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Additionally, the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration are working together to identify driver license test applicants who were issued permits between May 4 and Aug. 17 this year. As early as next week, individuals who received driving permits from the Jonesboro state police office during the three month period should expect to receive letters from DF&A’s Office of Driver Services.

The letter will direct recipients to contact the Arkansas State Police as soon as possible about driver license test permits issued at Jonesboro Highway Patrol Troop C. Recipients should call 501-618-8810 or email driverslicense@asp.arkansas.gov.

A driver test permit certifies a driver license applicant has successfully passed the written and skills portion of the test and clears the way for an applicant to obtain an Arkansas Driver License from DF&A’s Driver Services.

The Troop C Driver License Testing Office hours have been temporarily expanded to accommodate additional road skills testing that may be required if a permit holder was not properly tested as prescribed by Arkansas Code Annotated §27-16-704(b)(2). The office will be open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to– 5 p.m. The 7 a.m. weekday hour and all day Saturday are reserved specifically for individuals with permits or licenses who were not administered a road skills test.

Any driver license issued by DF&A Driver Services based on a state police testing permit issued at the Jonesboro testing site during the identified three month time period could become invalid by the end of September unless the licensee contacts the state police to certify whether a skills test was administered.

The Craighead County Prosecuting Attorney will be provided the findings of the state police investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the former employees who allegedly tampered with an official state record.