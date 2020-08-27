The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced the appointment of Nina Lyon Bennett, Ph.D, as assistant dean for academics for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS.)

She will report to the dean of the school and support department chairs in managing various aspects of academic programming, including curriculum and program development and assessment, student enrollment and persistence to graduation, according to a news release.

“Dr. Bennett is a seasoned academic professional,” Doze Y. Butler, Ph.D, dean/director for SAFHS, said. “As a result of her many years of experience at the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and other institutions of higher learning, Dr. Bennett brings a wealth of knowledge to the School and to UAPB. I am excited to have her as a member of the SAFHS administrative team.”

During her 30-year career in higher education, Bennett has served in leadership and instructional roles.

“Dr. Bennett will be responsible for fostering a spirit of excellence in the academic mission of the school, assisting the dean/director in developing and implementing policies and procedures, and providing creative leadership to department chairs as it relates to student mentoring and recruitment, retention and timely degree completion,” according to the release. “She will provide administrative leadership for the UAPB 1890 Scholarships Program, which is designed to contribute significantly to student recruitment and retention efforts in SAFHS, specifically, and UAPB overall.”

Her other responsibilities will include representing the dean at select meetings, workshops and forums, assisting SAFHS chairs and faculty with program enhancement, implementing student support programs, supporting professional development opportunities and teaching one class per semester.

From 2016 to 2019, she was director of member education and strategic research for EAB (formerly known as the Education Advisory Board) at Washington, D.C. From 2009 to 2014, the educator was chair for the Department of Human Ecology at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she also served as an associate professor of social sciences and human ecology. Previously, she worked for 10 years as an assistant professor for the Department of Sociology at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bennett earned a doctoral degree in child and family development from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in sociology from Atlanta University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Clark College. She also earned graduate certificates in social gerontology (Atlanta University), women’s studies (University of Georgia), and family financial planning (Kansas State University). She received certification in family and consumer sciences in the area of human development and family studies from the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Her professional memberships include the STEM Society of Women, American Public Land-grant Universities (APLU) Board on Human Sciences, Council of Administrators for Family and Consumer Sciences, National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences and the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

She received the Outstanding Family and Consumer Sciences Professional Award by the National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences for exhibiting a commitment to the field. She is also a graduate of APLU’s Food Systems Leadership Institute Fellows program.

Throughout her career, Bennett has been awarded numerous grants from entities including the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Maryland Higher Education Commission, U.S. Department of Education and Bank of America. She has also authored and edited publications and book chapters on a wide variety of family and consumer sciences topics.