The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management activated to Level I (full activation) Aug. 27 in response to Hurricane Laura. The following is an updated list of damages reported to ADEM.

Bradley County – Three homes and 70 utilities were damaged.

Calhoun County – One home and one utility sustained damage. At least one road was closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Clark County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county resulting in significant power outages.

Cleveland County – At least five homes were damaged.

Craighead County – Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City had three buildings sustain damage. At least four homes in Egypt and two homes in Goobertown sustained various amounts of damage.

Drew County – Downed trees forced at least one road closure.

Hempstead County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county.

Hot Spring County – Multiple roads closed due to downed trees.

Lafayette County – Downed power lines forced at least one road closure.

Lee County – At least one road was washed out due to rain.

Nevada County – Multiple trees and power lines down across the county.

Ouachita County – County sustained widespread damage primarily from fallen trees. One home was damaged. Multiple power lines down across the county. A city building in Camden sustained roof damage. Approximately 30-35 roads were closed at some point in time during the storm due to fallen trees.

Randolph County – At least one home sustained damage.

Saline County – High water levels forced at least one road closure. At least one business sustained damage to a building. Several units flooded at the Chapel Ridge Apartment Complex in Benton resulting in several residents being displaced.

Residents are encouraged to report all damage to their local office of emergency management. A list of emergency management coordinators can be found at https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/emergency-management/adem/response/emergency-management-coordinators/.

More information will be made available as it is received.