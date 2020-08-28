The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular board meetings at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 24. Both meetings will be held in the auditorium at 1302 Pike Ave, Suite B149 at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The board deliberate on individual cases at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the office of the Chairman John Felts, also at the North Little Rock site. Pursuant to state law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Wednesday, Sept. 30. Pursuant to state law, victim input is privileged. Victim input meetings are closed to the public.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the Parole Board can be found on the board’s website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule.