August is Catfish Month and a great time to enjoy a catfish meal, an expert said.

“Dining out may be a little different now with some restaurants only offering limited seating or takeout orders, but catfish is readily available in grocery stores. However you get it, there is no excuse not to enjoy delicious, locally grown catfish,” according to Larry Dorman, Extension aquaculture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Some might ask, “how did this catfish get from the farm to the table?” Dorman said there are several steps to the process.

The venture to the home table or favorite catfish restaurant can began at a fish hatchery, Dorman said. Brood fish are stocked into well water filled earthen ponds, usually in February or March. Later, spawning receptacles, where the female spawns, are added to the pond. When the photoperiod and temperature are right, usually early May in Arkansas, the fish spawn.

“The eggs, which are stuck together, form a rounded mass about a double handful in size,” Dorman said. “These egg masses are collected from the spawning receptacles in the pond and transported to the hatchery.”

At the hatchery, egg masses are disinfected and placed in wire mesh baskets in aerated, water filled troughs. Each trough is equipped with three or four baskets, usually having two to four compartments, he said. Each trough should hatch 12 to 16 egg masses, or 150,000 – 200,000 individual eggs. In a few days, the eggs hatch and are called fry. Fry are kept in the hatchery for two weeks, until they are feeding, and then are stocked into ponds to grow out into what are called fingerlings.

“The fry are stocked at rate of 100,000 to 250,000 per acre. The fry are fed daily, beginning with a specialized high protein diet that is dust-like in appearance,” Dorman said. “As the fry grow into fingerlings, diet particle size is increased to a crumble particle, about the size of Grape Nuts™. Eventually, the fingerlings can eat a pelleted size food particle.”

The fingerlings remain in the pond until they attain a harvestable size, usually around 6 inches in length and larger, he said. The fingerlings are then harvested and are sold to food fish producers. Most fingerling producers sell out by April so pond space will be available for the next crop of fish. Catfish hatcheries in Arkansas are located in Eastern Arkansas, Central Arkansas, and Southeast Arkansas, as well as the state hatcheries located across the state.

Food fish growers stock fingerlings as pond space allows, but it is usually in the spring. Fingerling are stocked at rates from 5,000 to 8,500 per acre depending on the amount of pond aeration equipment available, Dorman said. Fingerlings are fed until they reach a desirable market size of 1.25 pounds and larger, which is usually in 12 to 15 months.

“Once the fish are of harvestable size, the flavor must be of the highest quality,” he said. “No consumer wants to eat off-flavor fish.”

Fish samples are transported to a “flavor tester” employed by the fish processor. If the fish are “on flavor” then the processing plant will agree to purchase the fish, Dorman said. The fish are harvested by large mesh seines that are drawn or reeled in by a hydraulic powered seine reel attached to a tractor.

Once the fish are concentrated, they are forced into a specialized mesh net with a bottom. This is called a “live car” or grading sock, he said. The mesh is of sufficient size, 1 and 5/8 to 1 and 3/4 inch, to allow smaller sized fish to escape.

“The fish are loaded from the ‘live car’ via means of a large boom truck with a large capacity mesh basket, usually having a capacity of greater than 1,000 pounds of fish,” Dorman said. “The basket is emptied into water filled aerated compartments on a ‘live haul’ or semi-truck. The truck then transports fish to the processing plant.”

At the processing plant, fish flow from the compartment on the hauling truck via a large chute to a holding vat, he said. When needed, the fish are then electro-shocked and brought into the processing plant.

Once fish are processed, they can be quick frozen into various filleted forms and packaged into various size boxes and placed in cold storage, and then sold as the orders come in, he said. Other fish may be placed on ice and sold fresh as “ice packed” fish and shipped to the final consumer.

“Whatever form of catfish you prefer, or whether you are dining out or eating at home,” Dorman said, “savor the delicious flavor.”

— Debbie Archer is an Extension associate-communications at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.