The Dollarway School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2020-2021 school year providing free meals, regardless of eligibility, according to a news release.

All adults at the district must pay the full cost of the meal which is $2.55 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.

Free meals will be provided for all students at James Matthews Elementary School, Robert Morehead Middle School and Dollarway High School who participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

CEP is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision.

Federal reimbursement for meals is based on the Identified Student Percentage (ISP) established by the District. The information used to establish the ISP will be made available only to state and federal officials for review, according to the release.

