• BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will continue the conference of the Spiritual Revelations Kingdom of God Theological Institute at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. In an effort for residents to complete the Census, the city of Pine Bluff is partnering with the institute. Participants may complete the Census in the Bethany Chapel fellowship hall using provided computers. The Census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 or by completing the Census form that arrived in the mail. At the church, public health safety measures will be implemented to protect against COVID-19.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the community to its sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. The message is a part of a series on end-time events, and will be on the subject, “Heaven – Home, Sweet Home” from Revelation chapters 21-22. First Baptist observes guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health including social distancing and the wearing of facemasks. Facemasks are available at the two main entrances for all who do not bring their own. The service may also be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live.

• GALILEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4807 W. Sixth Ave., will host the 29th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. George H. Barnes Sr. and Earnestine Barnes, from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. This is a parking lot and drive-thru celebration, but participants are asked to wear their masks and continue to practice social distancing.

• OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1002 E. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Learthur Shelton Sr. and Tammy Shelton. At 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, a drive-thru parade will be held. At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, a virtual anniversary service will be held. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Alvin Newburn of of Polk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Yorktown, and the Rev. Raeshawn D. Howard Sr. of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host the 17th pastoral anniversary celebration of the apostle and wife, Patrick and Janice Lockett, in the church’s sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The guest speaker will be the Rev. John Jones of New Saint Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. New Community adheres to health guidance to prevent COVID-19. Hand sanitizers are located near the entrances, ushers have masks available and social distancing is observed.

• UPPER ROOM CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 1100 S. Cypress St., is hosting a computer lab for Pine Bluff residents to complete the Census online. Computer labs will be available through Sept. 30. Times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. September 30 is the deadline to complete the Census. Details: www.my2020census.gov.