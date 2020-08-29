The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., announced its September events.

EXHIBITION: “THE FEMALE GAZE” — OPEN UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021

The Arts & Science Center will celebrate artworks created by women depicting women in its new exhibition, “The Female Gaze.” These works are a part of ASC’s permanent collection and will be on display through May 15, 2021. The display opened Aug. 27. Featured artists include Cynthia Marks, Delita Martin, Camille Billops, and Kathe Kollwitz, according to a news release.

VIRTUAL LIVE@5 CONCERT WITH PLATINUM HITZ — 5-6 p.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 4 (FACEBOOK)

ASC’s monthly music series Live@5 will feature a livestreamed performance by returning performers the R&B band Platinum Hitz. “Get into the swing as they deliver old school and slow jams that blend into a solid, soulful and bluesy sound on facebook.com/ASC701/ at 5-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4,” a spokesman said.

ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused on jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

MEET THE CURATOR: EXHIBITION HIGHLIGHTS — 5 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 10 (FACEBOOK)

Guests are invited to join Curator Chaney Jewell as she explores rotating topics and themes during the “Meet the Curator” series. ASC will feature members from the Pine Bluff Art League at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at facebook.com/ASC701/.

The “Meet the Curator” series is made possible by a grant from the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust and the Kline Family Foundation.

2020 TINKERFEST — 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

ASC will host its annual free Tinkerfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. This year’s activities will explore safety and care during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Learn to make hand sanitizer, no-sew face masks, and experiment with social distancing measures,” a spokesman said.

Activities will be broken into 30-minute time slots, with a maximum of 10 visitors per time slot. Call ASC Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at 870-536-3375 or visit asc701.org to register. The session is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

EXHIBITION: “BROTHERS BY ONE: THE BLACK ATHLETE AND SOCIAL JUSTICE” BY REX DELONEY — THURSDAY, SEPT. 24–SATURDAY, JAN. 2, 2021

Rex DeLoney is featured in ASC’s exhibition “Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice” to be on display Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. It is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

DeLoney has had solo exhibitions at venues including the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Hearne Fine Art in Little Rock. He is an art instructor and Fine Arts Department chairman at Central High School in Little Rock. He has a Master of Arts degree in education from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash., and a Bachelor of Arts in commercial art from University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The Arts & Science Center is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: asc701.org.