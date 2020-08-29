A Fort Smith man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two women — one of whom he reportedly used to date — after breaking into a house.

Eric Wayne Robinson was arrested on suspicion of felony residential burglary, aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery and interfering with emergency communication. Robinson allegedly broke into a woman’s house, assaulted her and her daughter, broke the woman’s phone and forced the two of them into a vehicle, according to the arrest report.

The daughter around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday told police Robinson broke into her home in the 2000 block of South Q Street and held a knife to her mother’s face. Her mother tried to call police but was unable because Robinson pushed her to the ground and shattered her phone, the arrest report states.

Robinson then forced the two of them into her mother’s SUV and made the mother drive around town. They came back to the residence, where Robinson fell asleep.

The woman told officer Alejandro Meza that Robinson choked her after Meza noticed a small scratch on her chest.

The woman’s mother confirmed her daughter’s account, the report states. She also said she and Robinson used to date but that they had been separated.

Meza found Robinson and placed him under arrest. Robinson denied assaulting his girlfriend or her daughter and said he only used the knife to "cut wafers."

Robinson was held Friday without bond in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center. He is set to appear in circuit court Monday.