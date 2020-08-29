Several people in the public sphere in Fort Smith are either ready to provide relief or are doing so remotely in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Some, like Animal Services Advisory Board Chairman Jesse Fenwick, are working remotely with independent organizations such as Cajun Navy Relief & Rescue to coordinate data to boots-on-the-ground volunteers in Louisiana. Others, like firefighters at the Fort Smith Fire Department, are on standby to deploy a swift water team if called upon at a state or federal level.

"We usually have a bunch willing to go volunteer and go do stuff like that," said Fort Smith Assistant Fire Chief Boyd Waters.

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane as it hit Louisiana before becoming a tropical storm as it passed northeast through Arkansas. Some of the most severe damage was in Lake Charles, La.

One of the men Fenwick is communicating with is from Lake Charles and doesn’t have a home to go home to at night. He joins a group of volunteers — most of whom are from Louisiana — who are cleaning and excavating areas near the coast.

Fenwick said he is in charge of "compiling data as it comes in" and formatting it to maps for the Cajun Navy’s dispatchers. From there, determinations are made about where dispatchers can guide assets into affected areas.

Fenwick said the response to Laura was different than they expected it to be because they expected floodwaters like those seen from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

"We had a little bit of a learning curve yesterday morning beginning in the early morning yesterday and going to maybe about 10 or 11," he said.

Fenwick said the organization sends volunteers to the site based on the needs of the situation. In the past, Fenwick has been a supply runner during Hurricane Harvey and a boater for Hurricane Florence.

At the Fort Smith Fire Department, the swift water rescue team deploys within the state if called upon by Arkansas Department of Emergency Management or outside the state if called upon by Urban Search and Rescue. Firefighters in 2017 went to Kountze, Texas, to assist in the aftermath of Harvey.

But because Arkansas was affected by Laura, they won’t likely be deployed this time around, said Fort Smith Fire Chief of Operations Mark Talley. Even so, they’d keep one swift water boat home in case of an emergency.

When the occasion does arise for this kind of service, the Fire Department isn’t usually short on people who want to go.

"They’re not volun-told. It’s volunteer," Waters said.

The Cajun Navy volunteers in the next couple of days will likely check on everyone who has called on them while going door to door, clearing the area with chainsaws and skid steers, Fenwick said. He expects he and his comrades will get more sleep than they did when Laura first made landfall.

In light of the two possible hurricanes forming in the Atlantic, Fenwick encouraged people in Fort Smith to volunteer their time and talents to Cajun Navy if they are able.

"If you have a few hours in the evenings and you have a phone, you can do good. You can help people who are in need," he said.