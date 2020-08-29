The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• LIL D’S RESTAURANT, 412 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 20. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

• R B OF LITTLE ROCK INC. DBA TOWN & COUNTRY, 5000 Middle Warren Road. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 20. No violations observed during time of inspection

• COVENANT RECOVERY INC., 3201 W. Pullen St. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observed food items stored on the floor. Food items shall be stored six above the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Food items was placed six inches above floor during time of inspection.

• DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observed single cup being stored directly on the floor. Single service item shall be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Cup was removed during time of inspection.

• JORDAN CUSTOM SMOKED MEATS & CATERING, mobile, 8103 Earl Chadick Road, Sherrill. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• SONIC DRIVE IN - WHITEHALL, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observed food in containers in the reach in refrigerator and freezer in kitchen are not being kept covered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Lids were placed on containers of food during inspection. Observed seasonings by three compartment sink in bulk bins not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed trash cans containing food residue not being covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in establishment, especially under equipment and in walk in freezer, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• AAASEA Central Kitchen, 211 W. Third Ave., Ste 250. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observation: Facility lacks thermometer. [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• SUBWAY REDFIELD, 1017 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Aug. 24.Observation: Observed trash can with no lid. Trash can must have a lid when not in continuous uses. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 21. Observed disposable straws in front hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Manager threw straws in the trash during inspection. Floors in facility, especially under cooking equipment and shelving, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Sanitizer in the automatic dishwasher is not dispensing correctly to properly sanitize the dishes. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 7. Sausage patty (81 degrees F) in warmer is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Barbecue chicken (48 degrees F) and raw pork chops (49 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator in the kitchen is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Two light fixtures in kitchen lack proper protective shielding. Light fixtures in kitchen should be properly shielded. Observed patrons coming in the establishment not maintaining 6 feet distance not wearing face coverings. 8-304.11 (H): Upon acceptance of the PERMIT issued by the REGULATORY AUTHORITY, the PERMIT HOLDER in order to retain the PERMIT shall comply with directives of the REGULATORY AUTHORITY including time frames for corrective actions specified in inspection reports, notices, orders, warnings, and other directives issued by the REGULATORY AUTHORITY in regard to the PERMIT HOLDER’S RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT or in response to community emergencies.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 18. Cheese (44 degrees F) and jalapenos (48 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator in the kitchen is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Two light fixtures in kitchen lack proper protective shielding. Light fixtures in kitchen should be properly shielded.

• PIZZA HUT, 2711 S. Hazel St., Ste B. Date of inspection Aug. 18. Observed boxes of food being stored directly on the walk in cooler floor. Boxes of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Trash cans containing food residue observed uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use. Floors in establishment, especially under coolers, freezers, and cooking equipment are unclean and need to be cleaned.

