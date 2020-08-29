Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Joseph Nat Treadwell, 27, and Taylor Nicole Wilkes, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 24.

Christopher Lucas Curengton, 29, and Marika Agia Robertson, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 14.

Donald Wayne Batson Jr., 25, and Elizabeth Carol Milam, 27, both of Little Rock, recorded Aug. 21.

Bryant Dewayne Milliner, 34, of Carrollton, Texas, and Antoinae Shanell Hawkins, 28, of White Hall, recorded Aug. 24.

Kenny Dewayne Miles, 43, and Marian Lorraine Wilson, 24, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 14.

Donald Eugene Jones, 58, and Terri N. Brown, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 8.

Glen Allen Akines II, 24, and Courtland Deanna Rucker, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 24.

Camilla N. Kelly, 33, and Latoya Dannielle Robinson, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 21.

Jimmy Ray Brewer Sr., 61, of England, and Evan Banell Lowe, 51, of Rison, recorded Aug. 21.

William Edward Henry Jr., 22, of Riverdale, Ga., and Cansu Akpinar, 20, of Redfield, recorded Aug. 21.

Gary Allen Spencer, 59, and Nancy L. Montgomery, 60, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 24.

Bernard Williams, 44, of Pine Bluff, and Kimberly Rochelle Gillam, 43, of Maumelle, recorded Aug. 24.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Gordon Dean v. Crystal Wyrick, granted Aug. 25.

Sharon Jacobs v. Willie Jacobs, granted Aug. 24.

Catherine Green v. Raymond Green, granted Aug. 23.

Daniel Coleman v. Samantha Jo Coleman, granted Aug. 24.

Ladarius Washington v. Samone Washington, granted Aug. 24.

Deidre Mays v. Jarueben Lee, granted Aug. 25.