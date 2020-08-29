Kenneth and Mattie Collins will celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary (50 years) virtually on August 30, 2020 with family and friends.

The couple met while students at AM&N College now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. They have two adult children, Dr. Kenneth R. Collins, II (Deidrea) of Atlanta, GA and Mrs. Rayshana Collins Adams (Tony) of Allen, TX. Their “Beautiful Blessings” as they are called, are their seven grandchildren, Anthony Adams, Kenneth R. Collins, III, Ciarra Collins, Cydni Adams, Kennedy Collins, Camryn Collins and Kori Collins.

Kenneth and Mattie are members of Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church.