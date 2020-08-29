Arkansas County
Roger O. Watkins and Rai L. Watkins, P.O. Box 526, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 18, 2020.
Bradley County
Cassandra R. Ogburn, 17 E. King Square, Warren; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 18, 2020.
Desha County
Michael E. Gill, P.O. Box 24, Rohwer; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 19, 2020.
Carolyn J. Reed, 4718 Beech St., Dumas; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 24, 2020.
Drew County
James Lafayette Dyson Jr., 418 S. Bowser Road, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 17, 2020.
Jefferson County
Amanda LeeAnn Davis, 328 Noble Lake Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 21, 2020.
Ernestine Braswell, 308 W. 37th Ave., Apt. C-22, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 21, 2020.
Tajuana Banks, 2602 Colonial Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 21, 2020.
Lincoln County
Regina R. Henthorne, aka Regina Reynolds, 257 Axis Road, Star City; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 17, 2020.