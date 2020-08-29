Arkansas County

Five Oaks Research & Education Center Inc. was incorporated by George H. Dunklin Jr., 1920 S. Main St., 103, Stuttgart, Aug. 17, 2020.

Grand Prairie Hydraulics LLC was incorporated by Misty Book, 425 W. 20th St., Stuttgart, Aug. 18, 2020.

Bradley County

Venom Tactical Arms LLC was incorporated by Horace Wayne Wesson, 212 Bradley 7 N, Warren, Aug. 18, 2020.

Dallas County

KEA Heating & Air LLC was incorporated by Clinton Alexander Kea, 658 Dallas 120, Fordyce, Aug. 18, 2020.

Desha County

Blackwater Station LLC was incorporated by Patrick Jordan McCoy, 16850 Great River Road, Dumas, Aug. 19, 2020.

Leslie Roberts, Aprn, PLLC was incorporated by Leslie Leanne Roberts, 1311 Maplewood Road, Dumas, Aug. 17, 2020.

Drew County

Temple Body LLC was incorporated by Marquia P. Goffin, 537 Lincoln Coury, Monticello, Aug. 18, 2020.

Grant County

Samson Autoworks Inc. was incorporated by Bryan Williams, 30 Donna Drive, Sheridan, Aug. 17, 2020.

Chris Hardwick Trucking LLC was incorporated by Jeanna Powell, 31 Robin Lane, Sheridan, Aug. 21, 2020.

Rocky Ridge Property Investments LLC was incorporated by Landon Roark, 102 N. School St., Poyen, Aug. 17, 2020.

Jefferson County

KG Agency Inc. was incorporated by Kelly Gillis, 7422 Grant 58, Redfield, Aug. 18, 2020.

Mallett Fashion Inc. was incorporated by Mario Mallett, 1502 Brentwood Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Bane Fitness LLC was incorporated by Marquez Brentley, 6401 S. Hazel St., 909, Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Big Fine Dranks LLC was incorporated by Teeairia Franklin, 2109 E. 10th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Burger Queen & Chicken LLC was incorporated by Md Zahid Hasan, 3703 Oakwood Road, #J, Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Burnett’s Boutique LLC was incorporated by Jonathan Burnett, 1719 S. Ohio St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Eden Authentic Mexican Food LLC was incorporated by Jose M. Garcia, 4400 Faucett Road, Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Favored Investments LLC was incorporated by Tameca Dantarae Williams, 5706 Whiteaker Road, Pine Bluff, Aug. 21, 2020.

Illtronics LLC was incorporated by Antonyo Oliver, 100 W. 34th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Kellye’s Kreations LLC was incorporated by Kellye Luckett, 407 E. 16th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 18, 2020.

King’s Tire Shop LLC was incorporated by Michael C. King Jr., 313 E. 21st Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Kraved Kreamery Treat LLC was incorporated by Shalanda Ferrell Ferrell, 711 S. Dakota St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Lamb Estate Properties LLC was incorporated by Michael Lamb, 3109 Taylor Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Lott’s Gracefully Touched Services LLC was incorporated by Luniece Lott, 619 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 19, 2020.

Slip N Slide LLC was incorporated by Deondre Goodwin 208 Rhinehart Road, Pine Bluff, Aug. 17, 2020.

Sway Trucking LLC was incorporated by Joseph Brown, 8120 Marilyn Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 21, 2020.

The Crabb Blount Group LLC was incorporated by Mary Susan Schaefer, 6300 Mayfield Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 20, 2020.

Tinkering Farm LLC was incorporated by Geovanny Villagran, 816 Mail Route Road, Jefferson, Aug. 20, 2020.