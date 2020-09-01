A Hot Springs-based accredited provider of substance-abuse rehabilitation and behavioral health treatment faces litigation from lawsuits filed in March, April and June.

The operating status of Quapaw House could not be determined by Voice staff. Multiple requests for an interview submitted through the organization’s website received no response. Calls made through the phone number listed on the Quapaw House website -- the general number, which the website also lists to solicits calls to discuss treatment options -- received this message: “You have reached a number that is not currently set up to receive calls. Please try again later.”

Project Hope Food Bank sued Quapaw House Inc. for more than $3,712 on April 20 in Garland County District Court, Small Claims Division. Hot Springs-based Project Hope’s documents say Quapaw House did not pay for food supplied by the non-profit food bank.

The case file shows that the non-profit Quapaw House had paid $77.20 toward the debt.

Court records reviewed last week show that a summons had been issued, and awaits service.

Also, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on June 2 that Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. had sued Quapaw House for $2.6 million in U.S. District Court, Western Division of Arkansas.

Quapaw House signed an agreement on Oct. 12, 2018 to buy the Missouri company’s Arkansas operations, which included Bridgeway. The agreement included a lease for use of Preferred’s facilities.

The 2018 sale of Preferred’s Arkansas assets came after the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in several criminal charges starting in January 2017 that Preferred officials, legislators and a lobbyist had engaged in corruption. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri.

Quapaw House chief executive officer Casey Bright announced the agreement in October 2018.

“The agreement has been reached, transferring all Arkansas assets and property, minus PFH’s real estate holdings to QHI effective on or around October 12, 2018,” said Bright. “Simultaneously, we have reached a deal that will allow QHI to use PFH-owned properties, including all the Arkansas clinics and other facilities.”

“Our leadership team is developing an operational integration strategy and will soon provide additional information on the enrollment process for those clients interested in transitioning to QHI. As you can imagine, an acquisition of this size will take time to work through,” Bright said at the time.

“We are analyzing every facet of their existing operation, taking equipment and facilities inventory, reviewing personnel and most importantly working to help transition the client base to QHI if they choose to do so. We also must work through the process of licensing, credentialing and certification before fully taking over the PFH sites,” Bright said in the 2018 announcement.

Quapaw House sued Malvern National Bank in Garland County Circuit Court on March 4, after the bank froze Quapaw’s assets. In an affidavit, the plaintiff alleged it told the bank of the Internal Revenue Service debt prior to the loan, and was told it would be no problem.

In its response, the bank claimed it had not been told of the debt when the loan was issued in late October 2019.

Nor was the debt discovered in research prior to issuing the loan, with the bank telling the judge it “reasonably relied” on a June 30, 2019 financial statement provided by the loan applicant.

The bank says it became aware of the IRS debt in a meeting with Quapaw House officials on Jan. 28 of this year.

Quapaw House had a payroll tax debt exceeding $500,000 in the 2019 2nd quarter, growing to more than $1.7 million in state and federal debt by the year’s end, and the bank would not have issued loans if it had been aware, the bank said in its response.

Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger appointed Levi Hospital Systems as Quapaw’s receiver on April 28, and on June 24 accepted a motion to remove Levi Hospital as receiver, and to award compensation to the receiver.