Fort Smith’s good chances of thunderstorms this week began Tuesday morning with heavy downpours.

Fort Smith as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday had received 3.78 inches of rain, most of which fell that morning. The rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning until around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The downpours closed five state highways in western Arkansas, submerged downtown Waldron and caused flash floods.

Fort Smith as of Tuesday afternoon was expected to have at least a 40% chance of thunderstorms through Thursday.

The thunderstorms are the result of humidity brought into the state from Tropical Storm Laura the week prior, NWS Meteorologist Mike Teague said Saturday.

"That humidity is something we look at closely to determine, ‘OK, is there moisture available for the thunderstorms to work with?’ If there’s a lot of moisture in this case, then there’s at least a chance for heavy rain, and maybe flooding rain, too," Teague said.

The downpours on Tuesday caused flash floods that closed Highway 282 just south of Mountainburg in Crawford County, highways 80 West and 28 East in Scott County and highways 255 through Central City and 252 north of Lavaca in Sebastian County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation District Maintenance Superintendent Shane Reeves. Highway 80 runs through the eastern half of Waldron, which experienced flooding that Waldron Mayor David Millard said expects got into homes.

The floods in Waldron also submerged Main Street in downtown and entered into every business on the street, Millard said. While the number of homes and business affected by the flood had not been accounted for on Tuesday, first responders had conducted four vehicle rescues that morning, Millard said.

Waldron officials have reached out to the offices of United States senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman about the flood, Millard said.

"I’m trying to get people to respond to me," Millard said about the damage.

Floods submerged parts of North O Street in Fort Smith. Several creeks in the city ran rapidly after the downpours.

In light of the forecast storms through Thursday, NWS Meteorologist Michael Lacy recommended everyone in Fort Smith avoid submerged streets and seek higher ground.

"Wherever you live, you know best how the weather affects you," Teague said.