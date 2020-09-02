The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect who fled the scene after striking a deputy with a vehicle Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Officials are searching for Stephan Andrew Southerland, a 32-year-old white male, who was a passenger in a white SUV which struck the deputy, according to a news release.

At approximately 1:37 p.m., a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was conducting a traffic stop near U.S. 270 and Hardin Reed Road when the SUV with two occupants approached him. They asked him for his name and badge number. Shortly after, the driver ran into the deputy with the vehicle, dragging him a short distance, according to the release.

The deputy got back into his patrol vehicle and pursued the SUV to Pony Trail.

The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Amanda Thornton, who is in custody. During the pursuit, the passenger, Southerland, fled the vehicle and ran into nearby woods.

The deputy is in stable condition and was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding Southerland’s whereabouts should notify Investigator Kaylon McDaniel of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 870-541-5496.