A new curriculum for Sunday morning and Wednesday nights has been announced by Denise Hussein, director of family ministry and outreach center at Balboa Baptist Church.

Balboa Kids began Sunday, Sept. 6 and is called, “Simply Loved.” The teaching teams will share God’s love through Bible stories and friendships with each other.

A safe environment is ready and classes will be spread over a 3 room area (nursery, baby, and pre-K).

The “Littles” classes are available during both the 9 and 11 a.m. worship services. Balboa Kids on Wednesday nights began Sept. 9. The new curriculum replaces the Awana program and is called, “Sermon4Kids.” Rotating stations will be used giving kids a Bible Story Station, Music/Missions Station and Recreation and Games Station. Classes are for children ages 3 years-PreK, K-2nd grade and 3-6th grade.

During COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and masks required for kids ages 10 and older.

All teachers and workers will have temperature checks and wear masks. Sharing God’s love during this time is critical and children need a safe, loving environment to experience a relationship with Jesus and each other so they will know they are “Simply Loved.”