Regina King’s directorial film debut captivated the crowd this month at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival then took Toronto by storm at TIFF. Now, the fictionalized account of a 1964 meeting of icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown is coming to Little Rock!

The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Kemp Powers’ play that imagines a night in Miami where the real-life friends gather together to celebrate a heavyweight championship but end up wrestling with the harsh realities of their roles and responsibilities in the Civil Rights Movement. King, fresh off her Academy Award win for If Beale Street Could Talk, directs a knockout cast which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge.

FILMLAND is being held this year at the MP Outdoor Cinema, a 180 car drive-in movie theater. The screening of One Night in Miami…will be followed by a virtual Q&A with writer Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery, Soul) and actor Eli Goree (Riverdale, The 100) and moderated by ACS Co-Founder Jeff Nichols (Loving, Mud).

Attendees are encouraged to submit Q&A questions in advance on the Arkansas Cinema Society social media pages.

This 180 car drive-in movie theater is fully equipped with a 36-foot screen for an optimal viewing experience. A rotating slate of local food trucks will be featured each night along with the must-have movie concessions we all love and have missed. FILMLAND runs October 1-4 and offers additional digital experience options for members only. Tickets for ACS members are on sale now with individual event tickets on sale to the general public at a later date.

The Arkansas Cinema Society's FILMLAND DRIVE-IN is a curated annual celebration of cinema with a mission to nurture and inspire filmmakers in Arkansas by exposing Arkansans to filmmakers and their art. Stay up to date with announcements about FILMLAND features and events on our website: https://www.arkansascinemasociety.org/filmland-2020