Riverview Hope Campus personnel announced Friday they have secured a $1.7 million federal grant to add transitional housing and nearly double their emergency shelter capacity.

Hope Campus in August received the Emergency Solutions Grant that will be used to break ground on transitional units on Oct. 15. The funds will also be used to expand the campus’ emergency shelter from 19 shelter beds to 35 shelter beds, according to a Friday news release.

The transitional housing and increased emergency shelter units will be added to the campus in line with the National Alliance to End Homelessness’ emphasis to mitigate homelessness through different kinds of housing, the release states.

This is a developing story.