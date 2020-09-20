Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) has announced Talicia Richardson as Fort Smith’s official community organizer for 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW). A nonprofit based out of Washington, D.C., GEN facilitates entrepreneurial programming through chapters in countries across the world. GEW is an annual initiative designed to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in countries, states and communities. To date there have been GEW events in over 170 countries, comprising over 35,000 events and 9 million participants.

Through an application process, Richardson, executive director at 64.6 Downtown, has been selected to be the community organizer of Fort Smith, with the responsibility of collaborating across the community to host at least one GEW activity during the week of Nov. 16 - 22.

"64.6 Downtown is excited to participate in the 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Week. We look forward to the statewide collaborative design, as well as the global access to share best practices with the goal of igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship locally," said Richardson.

Richardson will join other community organizers from across Arkansas in the state’s first collaborative approach to GEW events. This year’s focus areas are inclusion, ecosystem, education and policy. With activities ranging from technical assistance workshops, educational experiences, pitch contests, panel discussions and other events that promote entrepreneurship, GEW will be celebrated in all corners of the state.

Grace Rains and Tiffany Henry of the Conductor, located in Conway, serve as the state coordinators for GEW Arkansas. Their goal is to have a community organizer represented from every region in Arkansas, showcasing to the world that Arkansas is the place where innovators, entrepreneurs and makers thrive.

"Global Entrepreneurship Week is an unprecedented opportunity for statewide collaboration across Arkansas. This week is not only a celebration of entrepreneurship, it is the start of a critical small business network that will provide entrepreneurs with connections and collaborations for years to come." Henry, director of Entrepreneurial Communities, conductor and GEW Arkansas State co-coordinator said.

One of the key elements of GEW is the ability for communities to participate regardless of size, location or local entrepreneurial activity. The purpose of GEW is to highlight the unique business owners and assets of the community and provide an opportunity for those curious in entrepreneurship to learn about this valuable component of economic development. Each community will coordinate their own events, identified and supported by their community organizer. By participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week, Richardson is providing Fort Smith with a state, national and worldwide platform to showcase local entrepreneurial talent and organizations, while providing their business community with vital resources and activities to help them grow and thrive.

For additional information or to be involved in GEW activities in Fort Smith, Richardson can be reached at talicia@646downtown.com.

64.6 Downtown is a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by Arkansas businessman and entrepreneur Steve Clark. 64.6 Downtown was created to act as a catalyst for economic development in downtown Fort Smith through creative place-making, events, property development and art with inspiring and engaging partners. For more information visit www.646downtown.com.