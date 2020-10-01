LITTLE ROCK- The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches recently announced its decision to move the annual Arkansas Children’s Award dinner to a virtual gathering. The event, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will be livestreamed through its Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Each year, the Arkansas Children’s Award is given to an individual or group who have made outstanding contributions to create better opportunities for Arkansas Children. This year, the award will celebrate its 25th Anniversary by honoring all past honorees. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe will continue the tradition of serving as the master of ceremonies, which he has done since the event’s first year. Virtual attendees will hear stories from past ranchers, sheriffs and more while celebrating the past 25 years of award recipients.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of our past and present donors and sponsors,” said CEO Nancy Fulton, “This year’s award presentation may look different, but it will still hold the same passion for helping children in our state live a safer, healthier and brighter lives. We are looking forward to celebrating the past 25 years of the Arkansas Children’s Award by honoring those who have given so much to young Arkansans.”

The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches’ mission is to address, remedy and prevent child abuse and neglect by creating safe, healthy, and loving homes for Arkansas children. The Ranch is more than 90 percent privately funded, and with the support of individuals, businesses and foundations, it pays for all needs associated with raising a child including loving houseparents, shelter, medical care, food, clothing and educational expenses. The organization is a statewide, private nonprofit 501c3, and was founded in 1976 by the Sheriffs of Arkansas to provide a safe, loving shelter for two boys living in a neglectful home. Since then, the Ranch has served over 2,100 Arkansas boys and girls in need and is still growing to serve more youth.

Those interested in learning more or making a tax-deductible donation to the mission of the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches and the Arkansas Children’s Award can visit YouthRanches.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by using the handle @YouthRanches.