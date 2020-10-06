Boy Scouts from Paris Troop 41 participated in their annual camp out at Cove Lake the weekend of Sept. 25-27.

Seventeen scouts were given the opportunity to practice their skills at camping, campfire cooking, hiking, water safety, swimming and kayaking.

A scout leader says the highlight of the camp out was the launch of a 9-by-16 foot bamboo raft. Each year scouts design, gather bamboo and build a raft using proper lashing techniques. The raft supported all 17 scouts — although it did float a little low in the water.

The scouts thanked Dennis Coburn for donating the bamboo.

After the raft launching, scouts were able to work on their kayaking skills. Eight Scouts were also able to show proficiency in kayaking and earn the Kayaking Merit Badge.