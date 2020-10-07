The Booneville Chamber of Commerce will host the 52nd Arkansas Marathon on Saturday, along with its annual October Daze Festival in downtown Booneville.

The Arkansas Marathon starts at 7 a.m. and will include a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. The race will start and finish downtown in front of the Revenue Department, next to Stirling Soap Co. Runners will head south down Highway 23 to a turnaround point, and then make their way back.

Last year, 147 runners participated in the race, and this year organizers are expecting even more. "A lot of races are doing virtual. It seems like our local runners were not interested in a virtual race," said Leslie Oliver. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. at First Western Bank, 80 W. Main Street in Booneville.

This year’s October Daze Festival will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and promises a full day of fun and excitement. Events include a car, truck and motorcycle show, dog costume contest, and music by the Josey John Band. There will be also be a pumpkin contest for kids, an open mic talent show, and a cornhole tournament.

CDC guidelines will be followed and festivalgoers are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the festival.

For more information about the October Daze Festival or Arkansas Marathon, call Booneville Chamber of Commerce at (479) 675-2666.