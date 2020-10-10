Like many industries, group tourism to Fort Smith has taken a hit during COVID-19.

Fort Smith Tour & Travel Sales Manager Carolyn Joyce said 365 visitors in August came through the visitors center at Miss Laura’s, down more than 60% from August 2019. Joyce also anticipates the fall numbers for visitors will be lower than normal — a prediction at least partially attributed to a decline in the travel of motor coaches, which in the fall months commonly bring visitors to Arkansas to see the changing colors of foliage.

"As with all tourism travel, business is down. We still have people who are coming. It’s less conventions and meetings, less group travel," she said.

Situated on the north side of the Garrison Avenue bridge on the Arkansas River, the visitors center at Miss Laura’s is a one-stop shop for information about the city and its destinations. People who visit may tour the former brothel and visit the Fort Smith National Historic Site a short distance away.

Former Fort Smith Advertising & Promotion Commission Director Claude Legris said tourists from motor coaches comprises a "significant" portion of the tourist industry in the city. Motor coaches accounted at least in part for the 1,652 people who came through the visitor’s center in October 2019.

Joyce said many motor coaches scheduled to come through the visitors center in 2020 have canceled, citing the number of people who often travel in these groups and the difficulty of social distancing as factors. Motor coaches that typically carry 55 passengers have limited their capacities to 25.

They’ve moved their tours to 2021 in hopes that the pandemic has died down by then, she said.

"With the visitor count, it’ll be interesting to see how it comes up this month," Joyce said.

But while motor coach travel has declined, Joyce and the rest of the Miss Laura’s staff have seen consistent "casual" travel — people visiting Miss Laura’s individually by vehicle. "Casual" travel has been more common than other forms of travel, she said, since the visitors center opened July 20 after it was shut down in March because of the pandemic.

Visitors are required to wear masks, and the tour has been scaled down, she said.

"The numbers are small compared to what they had been in previous years, but we’ve got 26 states coming through the visitor center last month in August," she said.

Like many things that have come to a halt during the pandemic, Joyce hopes the reopening of events like the Steel Horse Rally help visitor and tour traffic at Miss Laura’s in the future.

She also said they’re "just beginning" to get calls from motor coach companies about visits.

"We’re hoping for a bounce back, to get travelers back out on the highway."